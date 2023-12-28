Player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Golden State Warriors host the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Heat vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +116)

Thursday's over/under for Adebayo is 22.5 points, 0.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 9.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Adebayo has dished out 4.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 4.5 (Over: -111)

The 27.9 points Curry has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (27.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Curry's year-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Curry has knocked down 4.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

Thursday's over/under for Klay Thompson is 18.5. That's 1.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

