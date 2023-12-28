On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chase Center, the Miami Heat (18-12) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Golden State Warriors (15-15), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Warriors matchup.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Heat vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Warriors Additional Info

Heat vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.1 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 115.9 per outing (20th in the league).

The Heat have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 20th in the league, and are allowing 111.9 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 227.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread this year.

Heat and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Warriors +3000 +1600 -

