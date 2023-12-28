Highlands County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Highlands County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clewiston High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Haven HS at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto County High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
