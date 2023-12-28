Levy County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Levy County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Bronson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.