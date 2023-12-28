If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piper High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28

11:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood Christian HS at Flanagan High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 28

2:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Miami Beach High School at Stranahan High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 28

4:15 PM CT on December 28 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Lakes Academy at Stoneman Douglas High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28

5:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Parkland, FL

Parkland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Beach HS at Bradford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28

6:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Starke, FL

Starke, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Norland High School at The Villages High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: The Villages, FL

The Villages, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hebrew Academy