Thursday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (9-1) and Alabama State Hornets (0-10) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 84-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 59-52 victory over Jackson State in their last game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 84, Alabama State 48

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes claimed their best win of the season on November 29, when they secured a 74-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34), according to our computer rankings.

The Hurricanes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 34) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 77) on December 8

59-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 104) on December 20

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 169) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 188) on November 17

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (113th in college basketball) and allow 55 per outing (36th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.