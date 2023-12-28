In the contest between the Miami Hurricanes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, December 28 at 2:15 PM, our computer model expects the Hurricanes to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+2.5) Over (41.5) Miami (FL) 28, Rutgers 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

ACC Predictions This Week

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Rutgers vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

So far this year, the Hurricanes have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Miami (FL) is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Seven of the Hurricanes' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average point total for Miami (FL) this season is 7.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights are 5-4-2 this year.

Rutgers is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Scarlet Knights have played 11 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 41.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in Rutgers games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 22.6 21.0 30.6 19.1 11.4 23.6 Miami (FL) 32.1 22.1 34.6 21.4 28.6 23.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.