How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (9-1) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets' 47.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 55.0 the Hurricanes give up.
- Miami (FL)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 47.6 points.
- The Hurricanes record 20.2 fewer points per game (70.7) than the Hornets allow (90.9).
- The Hurricanes shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hornets concede defensively.
- The Hornets make 33.6% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG%
- Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|W 75-70
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|L 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 59-52
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/31/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
