Okaloosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Okaloosa County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.