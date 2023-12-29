On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the New York Rangers. Is Aaron Ekblad going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

  • Ekblad has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Ekblad averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:52 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:32 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:47 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

