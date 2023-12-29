On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the New York Rangers. Is Aaron Ekblad going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ekblad averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:52 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:32 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:47 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.