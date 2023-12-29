Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Aleksander Barkov Jr. going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- In 11 of 31 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|3
|0
|3
|19:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 5-4
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
