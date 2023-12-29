On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Aleksander Barkov Jr. going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

In 11 of 31 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 19:04 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:06 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:23 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 5-4

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

