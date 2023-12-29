Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Barkov against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:59 per game on the ice, is +17.

Barkov has a goal in 11 games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 20 of 31 games this season, Barkov has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Barkov has an assist in 17 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 3 35 Points 3 11 Goals 3 24 Assists 0

