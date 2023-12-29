Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 5-0
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
