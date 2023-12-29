The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lundell stats and insights

  • In two of 30 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.