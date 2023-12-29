Bay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bay County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Park High School at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.