Friday's contest features the UCF Knights (8-3) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) squaring off at Addition Financial Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored UCF according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-20.6)

UCF (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

UCF's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, while Bethune-Cookman's is 4-5-0. The Knights are 5-5-0 and the Wildcats are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 75.1 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and conceding 70.9 per outing, 182nd in college basketball) and have a +46 scoring differential.

The 36.7 rebounds per game Bethune-Cookman accumulates rank 183rd in the nation. Their opponents pull down 37.4.

Bethune-Cookman knocks down 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.1 (300th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Bethune-Cookman has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (330th in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than the 19.5 it forces (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.