How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (8-3) hit the court against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 39.4% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- Bethune-Cookman is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 71st.
- The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 65.1 the Knights give up to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Bethune-Cookman is scoring 37 more points per game at home (98) than on the road (61).
- The Wildcats concede 66 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.
- Bethune-Cookman knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (3.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (23.8%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|W 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
