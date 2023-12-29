Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you're considering a bet on Montour against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Brandon Montour vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 23:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Montour has scored a goal in one of 18 games this season.

Montour has registered a point in a game four times this year over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 18 games this year, Montour has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Montour hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Montour Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 3 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

