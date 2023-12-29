Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida today? We have the information here.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stranahan High School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 29

11:00 AM ET on December 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Valdosta High School at Coral Springs High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 29

12:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sol C Johnson High School at Stranahan High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 29

3:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29

4:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Broward High School at McArthur High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29

4:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monsignor Edward Pace High School at Monarch High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29

5:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanche Ely High School at Eastside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29

6:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Highlands Christian Academy at Coconut Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pompano Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Martin Christian High School at Dillard High School