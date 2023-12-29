Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
Will Carter Verhaeghe light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In 15 of 34 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.
- Verhaeghe averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.