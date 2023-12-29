Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Verhaeghe has netted a goal in a game 15 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Verhaeghe has a point in 19 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 11 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Verhaeghe goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 3 28 Points 3 16 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.