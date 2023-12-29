Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you live in Clay County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian Academy at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Starke, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange Park High School at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
