For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Kulikov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 31 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

