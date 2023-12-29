Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Kulikov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Kulikov has no points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-1
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
