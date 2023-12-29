Can we count on Evan Rodrigues lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • Rodrigues has scored in four of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 4 2 2 16:52 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.