Will Evan Rodrigues Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
Can we count on Evan Rodrigues lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Rodrigues stats and insights
- Rodrigues has scored in four of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Rodrigues recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|13:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|4
|2
|2
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
