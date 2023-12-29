The Florida Panthers, with Evan Rodrigues, are in action Friday against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rodrigues are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +17.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 12 of 34 games this year, Rodrigues has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Rodrigues has an assist in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Rodrigues goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 2 22 Points 0 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

