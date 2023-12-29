Highlands County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Highlands County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardee High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
