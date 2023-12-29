Will Matthew Tkachuk Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Tkachuk stats and insights
- Tkachuk has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Tkachuk has picked up nine assists on the power play.
- Tkachuk averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.1%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Tkachuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|20:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 5-4
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
