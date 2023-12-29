Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Tkachuk has picked up nine assists on the power play.

Tkachuk averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tkachuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 20:40 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:21 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.