Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Tkachuk has a goal in five games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tkachuk has a point in 17 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points seven times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 13 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 69.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 3 24 Points 1 5 Goals 0 19 Assists 1

