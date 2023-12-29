Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Miami-Dade County, Florida today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monsignor Edward Pace High School at Monarch High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Coconut Creek, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.