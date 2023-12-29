The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

This season, the Hurricanes have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 160th.

The Hurricanes average 83.7 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 73.8 the Ospreys give up.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) posted 83.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than in road games (69.0).

Looking at three-point shooting, Miami (FL) performed better at home last season, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule