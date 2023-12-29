The Miami Hurricanes (7-2) meet the North Florida Ospreys (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 15.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 15 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Wooga Poplar: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nijel Pack: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dorian James: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Nate Lliteras: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 47th 82.2 Points Scored 77.2 131st 203rd 71.8 Points Allowed 72 208th 241st 35.2 Rebounds 36.9 179th 348th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 54th 9.2 3pt Made 11.6 3rd 125th 14.4 Assists 13 215th 292nd 13.4 Turnovers 11.5 149th

