The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) are heavy underdogs (by 20.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 157.5.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -20.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total in Miami (FL)'s contests this year is 154.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

North Florida (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 17% more often than Miami (FL) (3-5-0) this season.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 4 50% 83.7 162.1 71.1 144.9 154.1 North Florida 4 36.4% 78.4 162.1 73.8 144.9 152.3

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Hurricanes record 9.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Ospreys give up (73.8).

Miami (FL) has a 3-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 3-5-0 1-1 5-3-0 North Florida 6-5-0 2-0 6-5-0

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) North Florida 16-1 Home Record 11-2 7-4 Away Record 3-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

