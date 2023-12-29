Can we expect Niko Mikkola lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers face off with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

  • In two of 34 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • Mikkola has no points on the power play.
  • Mikkola averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:12 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:24 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:07 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:42 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 5-4

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

