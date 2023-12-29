Friday's game that pits the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-9) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Ospreys took care of business in their most recent game 55-49 against Winthrop on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 70, Florida A&M 62

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Ospreys took down the No. 290-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Coppin State Eagles, 49-43, on December 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Ospreys have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Florida is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

49-43 on the road over Coppin State (No. 290) on December 4

55-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 295) on December 20

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (21-for-70)

10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (21-for-70) Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (29-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (29-for-80) Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +17 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball and are giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 252nd in college basketball.

The Ospreys are putting up 83.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 24.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (59.6).

In 2023-24, North Florida is ceding 58.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 73.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.