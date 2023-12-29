The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will aim to break a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Watsco Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ACCN

North Florida Stats Insights

North Florida has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 288th.

The Ospreys' 78.4 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes allow.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, North Florida is 5-4.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida scores 82.9 points per game at home, and 72.3 on the road.

At home the Ospreys are allowing 66.1 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than they are away (84).

At home, North Florida knocks down 12.8 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (12.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.1%) than away (35.3%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule