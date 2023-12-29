North Florida vs. Florida A&M December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (4-7) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.