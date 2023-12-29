How to Watch the North Florida vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-9) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UNF Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers score 12.6 fewer points per game (55) than the Ospreys allow their opponents to score (67.6).
- North Florida has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55 points.
- The Ospreys average 68.9 points per game, eight fewer points than the 76.9 the Rattlers allow.
- North Florida has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.9 points.
- Florida A&M has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- This year the Ospreys are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Rattlers give up.
- The Rattlers shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Ospreys concede.
North Florida Leaders
- Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70)
- Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (29-for-80)
- Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Piedmont
|W 105-66
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 79-53
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Winthrop
|W 55-49
|UNF Arena
|12/29/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/4/2024
|Stetson
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/6/2024
|FGCU
|-
|UNF Arena
