Should you bet on Oliver Ekman-Larsson to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Ekman-Larsson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:08 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

