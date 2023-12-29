How to Watch the Panthers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A battle featuring two of the leading squads in the Eastern Conference is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the third-place Florida Panthers (20-12-2) host the first-place New York Rangers (24-8-1).
The Panthers-Rangers matchup can be watched on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 88 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 99 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|34
|21
|21
|42
|10
|16
|46.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|31
|11
|24
|35
|17
|26
|54%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|34
|16
|12
|28
|18
|15
|40.5%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|34
|5
|19
|24
|25
|16
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|34
|6
|16
|22
|12
|10
|50%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 89 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have 112 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|33
|19
|26
|45
|29
|12
|20%
|Mika Zibanejad
|33
|13
|22
|35
|14
|20
|51.7%
|Chris Kreider
|33
|17
|14
|31
|15
|5
|32.5%
|Vincent Trocheck
|33
|8
|22
|30
|17
|20
|63.1%
|Adam Fox
|23
|3
|20
|23
|11
|12
|-
