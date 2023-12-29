A battle featuring two of the leading squads in the Eastern Conference is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the third-place Florida Panthers (20-12-2) host the first-place New York Rangers (24-8-1).

The Panthers-Rangers matchup can be watched on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Rangers Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 88 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 99 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 34 21 21 42 10 16 46.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 31 11 24 35 17 26 54% Carter Verhaeghe 34 16 12 28 18 15 40.5% Matthew Tkachuk 34 5 19 24 25 16 42.9% Evan Rodrigues 34 6 16 22 12 10 50%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 89 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Rangers have 112 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Rangers Key Players