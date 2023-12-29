Friday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Florida Panthers (20-12-2, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Rangers (24-8-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York has played 19 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 15 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (65.2%).

This season the Rangers have four wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Florida has compiled a 13-8 record (winning 61.9% of its games).

New York's moneyline odds have been +105 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.7 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.7 2.4 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.1 3.3 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.3 2.8 12 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

