A pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers (third in the conference at 20-12-2) and the New York Rangers (first at 24-8-1), square off on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests for the Panthers (6-4-0), their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has conceded 24 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (20.7%).

Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Friday's game.

Panthers vs. Rangers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Rangers Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 20-12-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime matchups.

In the 11 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-2-1 record (good for 17 points).

In the five games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 21 games (18-3-0, 36 points).

In the 11 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 8-3-0 to record 16 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 14-11-2 (30 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 26th 2.91 Goals Scored 3.39 10th 4th 2.59 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 1st 34.3 Shots 31 14th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 20th 18.35% Power Play % 31.13% 1st 8th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 86% 4th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.