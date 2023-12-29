Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
A pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers (third in the conference at 20-12-2) and the New York Rangers (first at 24-8-1), square off on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the past 10 contests for the Panthers (6-4-0), their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has conceded 24 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (20.7%).
Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Friday's game.
Panthers vs. Rangers Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers vs Rangers Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers are 20-12-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime matchups.
- In the 11 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-2-1 record (good for 17 points).
- In the five games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.
- Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 21 games (18-3-0, 36 points).
- In the 11 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 8-3-0 to record 16 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 14-11-2 (30 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to register eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|26th
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|10th
|4th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|6th
|1st
|34.3
|Shots
|31
|14th
|3rd
|27.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|12th
|20th
|18.35%
|Power Play %
|31.13%
|1st
|8th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|86%
|4th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Panthers vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.