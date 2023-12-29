The Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad will be two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Florida, Sam Reinhart has 42 points in 34 games (21 goals, 21 assists).

Barkov is another key contributor for Florida, with 35 points (one per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe's total of 28 points is via 16 goals and 12 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 18 goals (2.18 goals against average) and recorded 193 saves.

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin has recorded 19 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 26 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 4.1 shots per game and shooting 14.1%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 45 total points (1.4 per game).

Zibanejad has made a big impact for New York this season with 35 points (13 goals and 22 assists).

This season, Chris Kreider has 17 goals and 14 assists for Florida.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 302 total saves, while conceding 26 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 9-1-1 record between the posts for New York this season.

Panthers vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 26th 2.91 Goals Scored 3.39 10th 4th 2.59 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 1st 34.3 Shots 31 14th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 20th 18.35% Power Play % 31.13% 1st 8th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 86% 4th

