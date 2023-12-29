Panthers vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers (third in the conference at 20-12-2) and the New York Rangers (first at 24-8-1), square off on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-125)
|Rangers (+105)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 23 times this season, and have gone 15-8 in those games.
- Florida has a record of 13-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (61.9% win percentage).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.
- Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 16 of 34 games this season.
Panthers vs Rangers Additional Info
Panthers vs. Rangers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|99 (25th)
|Goals
|112 (11th)
|88 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (6th)
|20 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (2nd)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (2nd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- Florida has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 99 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league action this season, 88 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +11.
