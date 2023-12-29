Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers (third in the conference at 20-12-2) and the New York Rangers (first at 24-8-1), square off on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Rangers (+105) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 23 times this season, and have gone 15-8 in those games.

Florida has a record of 13-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (61.9% win percentage).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 16 of 34 games this season.

Panthers vs Rangers Additional Info

Panthers vs. Rangers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 99 (25th) Goals 112 (11th) 88 (4th) Goals Allowed 89 (6th) 20 (21st) Power Play Goals 33 (2nd) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (2nd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

Florida has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 99 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league action this season, 88 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +11.

