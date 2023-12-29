Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Rangers on December 29, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Artemi Panarin and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 20:21 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 24 assists to total 35 points (1.0 per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|7
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Carter Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 12 assists for Florida.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|2
|1
|3
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Panarin's 19 goals and 26 assists in 33 games for New York add up to 45 total points on the season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|10
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 13 goals and 22 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
