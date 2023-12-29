Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Artemi Panarin and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 20:21 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 24 assists to total 35 points (1.0 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Carter Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 12 assists for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 7 at Flames Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 16 2 1 3 4

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Panarin's 19 goals and 26 assists in 33 games for New York add up to 45 total points on the season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 13 goals and 22 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

