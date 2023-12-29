Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 29?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Ryan Lomberg to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lomberg stats and insights
- In two of 34 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Lomberg has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|W 5-4
Panthers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
