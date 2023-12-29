Saint Lucie County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Saint Lucie County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Lucie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Pierce Central High School at Orlando Christian Prep HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.