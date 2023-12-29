When the Florida Panthers square off against the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Bennett score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bennett stats and insights

  • Bennett has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
  • On the power play, Bennett has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Bennett averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:28 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 15:37 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:16 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.