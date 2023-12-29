The Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett among them, meet the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Bennett against the Rangers, we have plenty of info to help.

Sam Bennett vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 13:35 on the ice per game.

Bennett has a goal in five of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bennett has an assist in four of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 3 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

