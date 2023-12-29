Sam Reinhart will be among those on the ice Friday when his Florida Panthers meet the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a wager on Reinhart against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:21 per game on the ice, is +15.

Reinhart has a goal in 16 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Reinhart has a point in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 14 of 34 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 3 42 Points 0 21 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

