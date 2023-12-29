There is a lot to be excited about on today's soccer schedule, including Napoli taking on Monza in a Serie A match.

Watch Serie A: Napoli vs Monza

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Famalicão

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Genoa vs Internazionale Milan

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Chaves

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

