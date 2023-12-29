Friday's game between the South Florida Bulls (6-4) and the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at Yuengling Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-67 and heavily favors South Florida to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 80, Alabama State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-13.7)

South Florida (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

South Florida has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama State, who is 7-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulls are 3-7-0 and the Hornets are 4-5-0.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 76.9 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball while giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball) and have a +71 scoring differential overall.

South Florida is 139th in college basketball at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.1 its opponents average.

South Florida hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (304th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 32% from deep.

The Bulls rank 172nd in college basketball by averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 97th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

South Florida has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (86th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (49th in college basketball).

